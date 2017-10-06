Nacha selects first five US payment APIs

Nacha’s API Standardization Industry Group names first five APIs to develop to support payments industry advancement — Nacha — “The API Standardization Industry Group, formally created in spring 2017, is working to further efforts to standardize the use of APIs in the US financial services industry by creating an ‘API playbook’ or standards framework. In support of that effort, during its most recent meeting, the API Standardization Industry Group named the first five APIs — from a larger list of 16 — that it will develop to support payments industry advancement.”