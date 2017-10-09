Digital payments volumes continue to rise globally as new payments ecosystem emerges — Capgemini — “Global digital payments volumes are predicted to increase by an average 10.9% through to 2020, reaching nearly 726bn transactions, according to the World Payments Report 2017… Volumes generated by emerging economies will grow by 19.6%, or three-times the rate of mature economies. Emerging Asia, led by China and India, is projected to grow 30.9%.”
- EU to enable national eID data to be used to secure third party online services
- TD Bank to add AI to mobile banking app
- EU regulators raid banks over fintech access concerns
- China and India to drive growth in digital transactions
- Nacha selects first five US payment APIs