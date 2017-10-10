Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK adds ticket purchasing to mobile app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

A bank will give you entertainment through its banking app — Finanteq — “Today the bank officially launched a new functionality in its mobile banking application — Cultural Events. From now on, if customers would like to go to a concert, cabaret show, theatrical performance or festival all they have to do is open the application and buy a ticket for the selected event. The funds for the payment are transferred directly from customer’s current account.”

Source