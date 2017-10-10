Travelling from home to Dubai airport set to be a breeze — Khaleej Times — “You board an electric car to the Dubai International Airport, and by the time you get there, all your travel formalities are done… A camera inside the car uses facial recognition to send all relevant data to smart immigration gates. The boarding pass will be sent directly to the counter, and the traveller can go straight to the boarding gate.”
- Tesla taxis to check in passengers as they travel to the airport
- Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK adds ticket purchasing to mobile app
- Japanese banks to pilot blockchain-based mobile payments service
- Wells Fargo adds NFC cash withdrawals at 5,000 ATMs
- EU to enable national eID data to be used to secure third party online services