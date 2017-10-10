Tesla taxis to check in passengers as they travel to the airport

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Travelling from home to Dubai airport set to be a breeze — Khaleej Times — “You board an electric car to the Dubai International Airport, and by the time you get there, all your travel formalities are done… A camera inside the car uses facial recognition to send all relevant data to smart immigration gates. The boarding pass will be sent directly to the counter, and the traveller can go straight to the boarding gate.”

