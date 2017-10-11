Norway’s Nordea and Danske banks to join Vipps mobile payment system

Nordea joins rival DNB’s Vipps payment app in Norway — Reuters — “Top Nordic bank Nordea will start offering rival DNB’s mobile payment app to customers in Norway, leading Danske Bank to shut its service in the country, the companies said on Wednesday… Copenhagen-based Danske Bank said it would no longer offer the Mobilepay service to Norwegian customers, and that it would instead seek a distribution deal with DNB.”
- Fitbit Pay goes live in Switzerland
- Discover lets cardholders redeem cashback bonus points via Apple Pay
- Tesla taxis to check in passengers as they travel to the airport
- Poland’s Bank Zachodni WBK adds ticket purchasing to mobile app