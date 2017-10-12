Maldives introduces most innovative ID card — Dermalog — “Maldives Immigration has just introduced a new, very innovative type of ID card: It can be used for payments, but also serves as a national ID card, as a driver´s license as well as a health card and insurance card. Last but not least it is also used like a passport for easy travelling… The new card is certified by the Bank of Maldives as well as by MasterCard.”
- PCCW to test multi-currency mobile payments in Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai
- Maldives government combines passport, ID, driving license and payments on one contactless card
- Dubai to add loyalty points to transit card
- Nordea and Danske to join Norway’s Vipps mobile payment system
- Fitbit Pay goes live in Switzerland