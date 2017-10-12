Maldives government combines passport, ID, driving license and payments on one contactless card

Maldives introduces most innovative ID card — Dermalog — “Maldives Immigration has just introduced a new, very innovative type of ID card: It can be used for payments, but also serves as a national ID card, as a driver´s license as well as a health card and insurance card. Last but not least it is also used like a passport for easy travelling… The new card is certified by the Bank of Maldives as well as by MasterCard.”