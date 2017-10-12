PCCW to test multi-currency mobile payments in Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai

PCCW Global and DHQ Tech to explore multi-currency Tap & Go mobile payment technology — HKT — “Our collaboration with DHQ Tech will enable Tap & Go users to pay for goods and services regardless of where in the world they originate from, or in which currency they wish to pay… Tap & Go is uniquely positioned to overcome all the hassles associated with making payments between currencies, and we expect ease of operation to deliver real benefits for regional trade and tourism.”