PCCW Global and DHQ Tech to explore multi-currency Tap & Go mobile payment technology — HKT — “Our collaboration with DHQ Tech will enable Tap & Go users to pay for goods and services regardless of where in the world they originate from, or in which currency they wish to pay… Tap & Go is uniquely positioned to overcome all the hassles associated with making payments between currencies, and we expect ease of operation to deliver real benefits for regional trade and tourism.”
- PCCW to test multi-currency mobile payments in Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai
- Maldives government combines passport, ID, driving license and payments on one contactless card
- Dubai to add loyalty points to transit card
- Nordea and Danske to join Norway’s Vipps mobile payment system
- Fitbit Pay goes live in Switzerland