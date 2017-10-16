Russia to issue state-backed CryptoRuble digital currency

Russia issuing ‘CryptoRuble’ — Coin Telegraph — “Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially stated that Russia will issue its own ‘CryptoRuble’ at a closed door meeting in Moscow, according to local news sources. The news broke through Minister of Communications Nikolay Nikiforov. According to the official, the state issued cryptocurrency cannot be mined and will be issued and controlled and maintained only by the authorities.”
- Apple prepares to launch Apple Pay in India
- Face ID to add privacy layer to lockscreen notifications
- Esso lets UK drivers pay at the pump with their mobile phone
- Bank of America reports $4bn in P2P payments
