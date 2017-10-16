iPhone X and iOS 11 bring a welcome change to iOS lockscreen notifications — Phone Arena — “The Apple iPhone X will only show lockscreen notifications with actual content when it knows you are the one who is watching and if it’s somebody else, they will only see the notification source, but not the notification content itself (which might be sensitive).”
- Apple prepares to launch Apple Pay in India
- Face ID to add privacy layer to lockscreen notifications
- Esso lets UK drivers pay at the pump with their mobile phone
- Bank of America reports $4bn in P2P payments
- Russia to issue state-backed CryptoRuble digital currency