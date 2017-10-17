NXP unveils world’s thinnest contactless chip module

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

NXP revolutionizes ID security and durability with world’s thinnest contactless chip module — NXP — PARTNER NEWS — “Measuring just 200μm thick ­— roughly four times the thickness of an average human hair — the MOB10 is 20% thinner than its predecessor and is ideally suited for use in ultra-thin inlays for passport data pages and identity cards.”

