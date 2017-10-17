Seamless considers sale or closure of Seqr mobile payments service

Seamless considers re-alignment for sustainable growth — Seamless — “The proposals that are up for considerations are the following: Phasing out of the B2C offering Seqr, and a renewed focus on B2B offerings, where traction is both strong and accelerating. Phasing out the B2C offering Seqr would preferably be made in the form of a sale or winding-down. To fund the growth of B2B, and exit costs of B2C, the board considers to propose the launch of a rights issue, to be completed before year-end 2017.”