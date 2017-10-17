Mastercard CEO: Cash is our main competitor

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

My competition is with cash: Ajay Banga — LiveMint — “Eighty-five percent of the world’s retail payments — person to merchant — are in cash… So who do I view as my competition? Cash. I don’t view another network, I don’t view Paytm, I don’t view Apple as competition. We are actually working with all of them. They all need our technology.”

Source