Samsung Pay boasts 6.44m users in September — Yonhap News Agency — “According to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp on Android users, the number of Samsung Pay users in September was double the 3.22 million users posted a year earlier. The figure is based on the number of people who used the application at least once a month.”
- Eftpos brings Apple Pay debit payments to Australia with Rambus tokenization technology
- NFC mobile payments users triple in Poland in a year
- Apple Pay to go live in Scandinavia next week?
- Samsung Pay doubles its user base in Korea
- Dejamobile to supply Paris regional transit authority with NFC mobile ticketing technology