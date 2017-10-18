Samsung Pay doubles its user base in Korea

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Samsung Pay boasts 6.44m users in September — Yonhap News Agency — “According to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp on Android users, the number of Samsung Pay users in September was double the 3.22 million users posted a year earlier. The figure is based on the number of people who used the application at least once a month.”

Source