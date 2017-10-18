NFC mobile payments users triple in Poland in a year

Polish banks have almost 600,000 customers using smartphone contactless payments — Cashless.pl — “At the end of September almost 590,000 customers used Android Pay or HCE payments. That means an increase of 180,000 compared to June, when approximately 410,000 used mobile payments, and an increase of over 400,000 compared to September 2016, when banks stated that they have approximately 175,000 HCE users.”