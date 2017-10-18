Eftpos brings Apple Pay debit payments to Australia with Rambus tokenization technology

PARTNER NEWS: ANZ has become the first bank in Australia to enable customers to use Apple Pay to make mobile payments using the country’s Eftpos national debit payments network. The tokenization technology used by Eftpos to deliver the service is supplied by Rambus.
“With millions of Eftpos-only debit cards distributed across Australia by its members, Eftpos is the country’s most popular debit payment method,” says Chakib Bouda, CTO of Rambus’ payments division. “This partnership allows more than a million consumers to enjoy secure mobile payments using Apple Pay, leveraging our proven EMV tokenization software for trusted transactions.”
“Our partnership with Rambus gives us the ability to accelerate our secure mobile payments strategy and support Apple Pay,” says Paul Jennings, Eftpos’ acting CEO. “We are excited to move from our traditional card-based payment method into mobile, offering our members in Australia the opportunity to benefit from the convenience and security of Apple Pay.”
“About 1.6 million ANZ Eftpos Access cardholders now have the opportunity to make payments on an iPhone or Apple Watch, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to make in-store mobile payments before,” Jennings adds.
Further details of the tokenization technology being used by Eftpos are available in the Rambus press release below:
Rambus, eftpos team up in Australia to support Apple Pay
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) today announced it has teamed up with eftpos, the Australian domestic debit network, to help support secure transactions with Apple Pay for users in Australia. Through integration with the Rambus Token Service Provider (TSP) technology, eftpos is able to support Apple Pay, the easy, secure and private way to pay. By utilizing tokenization, this TSP technology replaces sensitive information with unique reference numbers and is more secure than traditional plastic cards.
The Rambus TSP technology replaces traditional primary account numbers (PAN) with unique identifiers called payment tokens. By integrating the Rambus tokenization software, participating eftpos members can use eftpos debit cards with Apple Pay for increased protection.
Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use eftpos debit cards with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
For more information on Apple Pay, visit apple.com/apple-pay.
The Rambus TSP is a comprehensive software platform that offers different solutions within the tokenized payment infrastructure.
For more information on Rambus mobile payment solutions, visit rambus.com/payments.
