Eftpos brings Apple Pay debit payments to Australia with Rambus tokenization technology

ANZ has become the first bank in Australia to enable customers to use Apple Pay to make mobile payments using the country's Eftpos national debit payments network. The tokenization technology used by Eftpos to deliver the service is supplied by Rambus.

“With millions of Eftpos-only debit cards distributed across Australia by its members, Eftpos is the country’s most popular debit payment method,” says Chakib Bouda, CTO of Rambus’ payments division. “This partnership allows more than a million consumers to enjoy secure mobile payments using Apple Pay, leveraging our proven EMV tokenization software for trusted transactions.”

“Our partnership with Rambus gives us the ability to accelerate our secure mobile payments strategy and support Apple Pay,” says Paul Jennings, Eftpos’ acting CEO. “We are excited to move from our traditional card-based payment method into mobile, offering our members in Australia the opportunity to benefit from the convenience and security of Apple Pay.”

“About 1.6 million ANZ Eftpos Access cardholders now have the opportunity to make payments on an iPhone or Apple Watch, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to make in-store mobile payments before,” Jennings adds.

