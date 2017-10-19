Apple Pay set to launch in Poland and the Netherlands?

Apple Pay may be coming to Poland and the Netherlands later this year — AppleInsider — “A tip and photos received by AppleInsider on Wednesday indicate that PKO Bank Polksi is currently testing Apple Pay, and could offer support by the end of 2017… Several sources for Dutch site One More Thing have meanwhile claimed that ING will soon bring Apple Pay to the Netherlands, followed by a second bank, Bunq… One source suggested that Apple Pay will launch in the country on November 2.”