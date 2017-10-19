NetsPay mobile wallet available for download — The Straits Times — “Nets users can now leave their physical ATM cards at home. They can also ditch multiple mobile apps that provide similar payment functions. The NetsPay mobile wallet — which can digitise the credit, debit and ATM cards of six banks here — is currently available for download…. The app lets users pay through their digital Nets cards with just a tap of their mobile phone, or by scanning a QR code at merchants that accept the service — without encumbering users with the need to download multiple mobile apps.”
- Dejamobile raises €2.5m to expand its technical and commercial teams
- Singapore banks begin rollout of NetsPay NFC and QR mobile wallet
- Apple Pay set to launch in Poland and the Netherlands?
- Eftpos brings Apple Pay debit payments to Australia with Rambus tokenization technology
- NFC mobile payments users triple in Poland in a year