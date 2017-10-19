Dejamobile raises €2.5m to expand its technical and commercial teams

PARTNER NEWS: HCE and NFC mobile payment platform provider Dejamobile has raised €2.5m from Newfund and from François Enaud, former chairman and CEO of the Steria Group. The investment will be used to expand Dejamobile’s technical and commercial teams and to fuel its international growth.
Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment solution enables banks to offer their customers an NFC mobile payment service which is integrated into their own applications. The company’s technology has been adopted by several banking groups, including Crédit Agricole for its HCE-based Paylib service, and has been selected by the Paris regional transit authority for its move to NFC mobile ticketing.
“The raised funds will enable Dejamobile to implement its strategic plan which aims at becoming the European leader in white label electronic secure transactions within three years,” the company says.
Details of the new funding and Dejamobile’s plans for the future are available in the press release below:
Dejamobile is raising 2,5M€ from Newfund and M. François Enaud, former chairman and CEO of the Steria group
Dejamobile, editor in software solutions specialised in secure mobile transactions, is accelerating its growth by raising €2.5 M from Newfund and M. François Enaud, former Chairman and CEO of the Steria group
Hérouville Saint-Clair, on 10/17/2017 — Dejamobile, a Fintech leader in mobile payment, is raising €2.5M from the investment funds Newfund and M. François Enaud with the aim of reinforcing its commercial and technical teams and developing its activity abroad.
For 5 years, Dejamobile has developed software solutions in secure mobile transactions allowing its customers to deploy mobile services using proximity technologies as NFC technology (Near Field Communication).
Dejamobile offers a wide range of solutions optimising the use of proximity mobile technologies and software and hardware based security techniques in fields of payment, mobility and commerce.
At the heart of Dejamobile’s offer, the ReadyToTap™ Payment solution enables banks to propose to their customers a mobile payment service within their own application. Dejamobile’s solution complies with international payment schemes specifications (Mastercard and Visa) and with Cartes Bancaires (CB) French payment scheme as well. This solution relies on cutting edge technologies, especially tokenisation and HCE (Host Card Emulation). It integrates software security and mobile authentication modules developed by the engineers and researchers of Dejamobile.
To this day, Dejamobile’s solution is France’s leading solution in mobile payment. It has been adopted by several banking groups including Crédit Agricole for its proximity service “Paylib”. In total, more than 30 million card holders have the potential to access a mobile payment service powered by Dejamobile.
The raised funds will enable Dejamobile to implement its strategic plan which aims at becoming the European leader in white label electronic secure transactions within 3 years.
Houssem Assadi, CEO of dejamobile commented: “We are really satisfied by the result of this fundraising which allows us to partner with Newfund, an investor with whom we share a common vision and entrepreneurial values. We are also glad to be associated with François Enaud who brings his experience as leader and his knowledge of markets in France and in Europe. Thanks to this new investment and partnership, Dejamobile will be better able to meet next challenges: international growth, customer service and continuation of an ambitious R&D and innovation programme.”
About Newfund
Newfund supports the development of companies with high entrepreneurial dynamism. The fund has 200M€ subscribed in majority by entrepreneurs and family offices. Moreover, Newfund has invested in Medtech Surgical (www.medtechsurgical.com), MobPartner (www.mobpartner.com), In2bones (www.in2bones.com), Edicia (www.edicia.fr) or V-Motech (www.v-motech.com). Dejamobile is the 57th active investment realised by Newfund. www.newfund.fr
About Dejamobile
Founded in 2012 within Normandie Incubation, member of Normandy French Tech, Dejamobile is a Fintech, editor of software solutions specialised in secure mobile transactions and is based in Normandy, with offices in the UK (London) and Ireland (Dublin) as well. Since its creation, Dejamobile has benefit from BPI France and Normandy Region support.
French leader in the field of white label mobile payment solutions, Dejamobile allows its customers to differentiate in the use of mobile technologies in payment, mobility and commerce sectors.
Dejamobile’s teams present a large variety of skills and expertise in mobile payment, hardware and software security, contactless technology, R&D and innovation.