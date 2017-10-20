NXP cuts card transaction times, adds fingerprints to cards

PARTNER NEWS: NXP is to unveil a new fingerprint-on-card solution at Money20/20 that combines a dual interface card with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The chip maker will also demonstrate a new high-performance platform that makes it possible to achieve M/Chip transactions speeds of under 200ms, “surpassing the industry requirement of 300ms.”

The fingerprint-on-card solution “provides a secure and dramatically more convenient way for consumers to make payments,” NXP’s Rafael Sotomayor says. “The convenience provided by mobile payment in today’s NFC-based mobile wallets can now be replicated with cards. It is also ideal for use in other form factors and applications such as electronic passports.”

Further details are in the press release below: