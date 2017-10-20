No more signing on the dotted line — Mastercard — “More than 80% of Mastercard in store transactions in North America today do not require a cardholder signature at checkout… That number could now reach 100% after April 2018, when we will no longer require signatures at checkout for any credit or debit purchases in Canada and the US.”
- Thinfilm raises US$110m to support growth in NFC market
- Facebook Messenger adds PayPal P2P payments
- Mastercard to eliminate signature verification at the point of sale
- The Clearing House to secure real-time payments system with tokenization
- Visa makes it easier to integrate emerging authentication technologies
