Mastercard to eliminate signature verification at the point of sale

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

No more signing on the dotted line — Mastercard — “More than 80% of Mastercard in store transactions in North America today do not require a cardholder signature at checkout… That number could now reach 100% after April 2018, when we will no longer require signatures at checkout for any credit or debit purchases in Canada and the US.”

    I don’t quite understand the point with signatures today if no one really inspects them well yet other authentication methods such as PIN is already common and more foolproof.