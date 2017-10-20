The Clearing House to secure real-time payments system with tokenization

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Mastercard and The Clearing House partner on tokenization solution — Mastercard — “The Clearing House (TCH) and Mastercard announced they are partnering to enable TCH to provision and manage Mastercard-branded tokens on behalf of banks… The Clearing House will launch its card tokenization solution in the next quarter, and is in the process of extending tokenization to other networks it manages, including Real-Time Payments (RTP).”

