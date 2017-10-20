Mastercard to use blockchain for non-card payments and product authentication

Mastercard opens-up access to blockchain API for partner banks and merchants — Mastercard — “Mastercard blockchain solution has the ability to power secure and seamless non-card payment transactions such as business-to-business payments and trade finance transactions. It also has the ability to power non- payment solutions such as proof of provenance that helps authenticate products across the supply chain.”
- Thinfilm raises US$110m to support growth in NFC market
- Facebook Messenger adds PayPal P2P payments
- Mastercard to eliminate signature verification at the point of sale
- The Clearing House to secure real-time payments system with tokenization
- Visa makes it easier to integrate emerging authentication technologies