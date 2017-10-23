JPMorgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app — Reuters — “The app, named Finn by Chase, allows people to use a phone to open a bank account, make deposits, issue checks, track spending and set up savings plans, bank officials told Reuters last week. Finn debit cards will come by mail for access to cash from 29,000 ATMs.”
- Amex applies for personalized blockchain rewards patent
- Chase lets customers use their mobile phone to open a bank account
- Thinfilm raises US$110m to support growth in NFC market
- Facebook Messenger adds PayPal P2P payments
- Mastercard to eliminate signature verification at the point of sale