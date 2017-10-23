Mastercard demos payments in augmented reality

Mastercard eyes the future of retail with Augmented Reality shopping experience — Mastercard — “This new AR experience from Mastercard will not only let shoppers view digital representations of products before they commit to a purchase, but also learn more about what they are buying, see additional options not available in the physical location and get instant recommendations or other information relevant to their unique experience. When done shopping, users can pay for items using Masterpass, which will first authenticate the user’s iris.”
- New York City to get NFC mobile ticketing from 2019
- Canadian bank lets customers use learning AI to transact in Facebook Messenger
- Facebook signs up for Visa Token Service
- Apple Pay goes live in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the UAE
- Zelle reports 65,000 new customers a day for its bank-led P2P payments service