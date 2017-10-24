Facebook joins the Visa Digital Enablement Program — Visa — “Visa today announced that Facebook has joined the Visa Digital Enablement Program (VDEP), which offers a commercial framework to make it easier for partners to access Visa’s token services and other digital capabilities globally. Facebook will use the Visa Token Service to help accelerate the availability of secure, payment-enabled services through its digital properties.”
- New York City to get NFC mobile ticketing from 2019
- Canadian bank lets customers use learning AI to transact in Facebook Messenger
- Facebook signs up for Visa Token Service
- Apple Pay goes live in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the UAE
- Zelle reports 65,000 new customers a day for its bank-led P2P payments service
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP