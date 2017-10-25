Apple cuts Face ID performance to address iPhone X production issues

Inside Apple’s struggle to get the iPhone X to market on time — Bloomberg — “As of early fall, it was clearer than ever that production problems meant Apple Inc wouldn’t have enough iPhone Xs in time for the holidays. The challenge was how to make the sophisticated phone — with advanced features such as facial recognition — in large enough numbers… Apple came up with a solution: It quietly told suppliers they could reduce the accuracy of the face-recognition technology to make it easier to manufacture.”
- Amazon puts new focus on its Amazon Coins virtual currency
- NXP releases IoT microcontroller with NFC and energy harvesting
- New York City to get NFC mobile ticketing from 2019
- Canadian bank lets customers use learning AI to transact in Facebook Messenger