Apple says claim that it reduced accuracy of Face ID to meet demand is ‘completely false’ — Techcrunch — “The statement from Apple: Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can’t wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3… The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven’t changed. It continues to be one in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID.”
- Auriemma reports 5% dip in mobile payment usage in US stores
- Eight in ten air travellers want to store their passport on their phone
- Apple: No change to Face ID quality and accuracy
- White paper sets out how fashion brands can add payments, loyalty, ticketing and more to wearable devices
- UK contactless card users neglect to check the transaction amount