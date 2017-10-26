Eight in ten air travellers want to store their passport on their phone

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Passengers want technology to give them more control over their travel experience — IATA — “82% of travelers would like to be able to use a digital passport on their smartphones for as many travel activities as possible, from booking flights to passing through the airport. Biometric identification systems were the technology of choice with 64% favoring biometric identifiers as their preferred travel token.”

  • Not to mention our drivers license.

  • The US cannot do this unilaterally. Immigration in all nations would have to agree. At one point, it looked as though a frequent travelers GOES card and fingerprints would be work for entry to the US. However, the current implementation scans the Passport Rather than the GOES card.