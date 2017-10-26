Security concerns and problems at the register continue to depress mobile pay usage and net promoter scores — Auriemma Consulting Group — “Many Pay users run into problems at checkout… Half of those who had problems at a retail location that accepts mobile payments say the issue made them use the service less often overall… In fact, 45% of in-store Pay purchasers quit trying to use mobile payments entirely, and use a physical card instead.”
- Auriemma reports 5% dip in mobile payment usage in US stores
- Eight in ten air travellers want to store their passport on their phone
- Apple: No change to Face ID quality and accuracy
- White paper sets out how fashion brands can add payments, loyalty, ticketing and more to wearable devices
- UK contactless card users neglect to check the transaction amount