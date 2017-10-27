Edited transcript of Alphabet earnings conference call — Yahoo Finance — “To help millions of people, we are building products specifically designed for local markets in Asia. In India last month, we launched Tez, a mobile payments and commerce app that already has more than 7.5 million users who have made more than 30m transactions. I’m really excited about the potential this brings for India’s mostly cash-based economy.”
- Google reports 7.5m users of its Tez audio QR mobile payments app
- Auriemma reports 5% dip in mobile payment usage in US stores
- Eight in ten air travellers want to store their passport on their phone
- Apple: No change to Face ID quality and accuracy
- White paper sets out how fashion brands can add payments, loyalty, ticketing and more to wearable devices