Bancontact adds NFC payments to mobile app

Bancontact rolls out contactless smartphone payments to the general public — Bancontact — “Belgians already make more than one million payments each month using the Bancontact app. And Bancontact has now also activated its app for contactless payments… You can use any ordinary bank card in the Bancontact app to pay contactlessly. Which means you don’t have to register a special contactless card in the app.”
- Carnival explains how its NFC and BLE devices will power next-generation cruise ship guest experiences
- Finger vibration biometric could allow authentication on any solid surface
- Researchers develop continuous biometric login for smartphones
- Indian mobile wallet giant Paytm plans expansion to US, Japan and Europe
- Facebook’s WhatsApp to offer in-chat payments in India