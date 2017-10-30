Capital One rolls out Eno chatbot to credit card and banking customers

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

What we learned about what our chatbot learned — Capital One — “In March at SXSW 2017, Capital One launched an invite-only pilot of Eno, the first natural language SMS chatbot from a US bank. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Eno has emerged from the pilot and is now available to text with millions of Capital One US credit card and bank customers.”

Source