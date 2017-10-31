NSF grant to develop one-handed smartphone authentication — Illinois State University — “The interactions, such as strokes, that users make with their thumbs when working with smartphones can be very unique,” said Lai, who is an assistant professor in the School of Information Technology. “We can use these interactions to identify different users. This is what we call thumb biometrics.”
- Carnival explains how its NFC and BLE devices will power next-generation cruise ship guest experiences
- Finger vibration biometric could allow authentication on any solid surface
- Researchers develop continuous biometric login for smartphones
- Indian mobile wallet giant Paytm plans expansion to US, Japan and Europe
- Facebook’s WhatsApp to offer in-chat payments in India