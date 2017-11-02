Orange is now also a bank — Orange — “Orange is launching its new banking offer in mainland France today. This 100% mobile-based offer is provided by Orange Bank and will be the only French bank to offer for free a service that provides real-time balances, mobile payment, innovative uses and a virtual adviser that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
- Okey Co joins the NFC World Partner Program
- Rambus supports launch of Interac debit payments on Samsung Pay in Canada
- Samsung Pay adds Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Interac debit options in Canada
- Mobile-only Orange Bank goes live in France
- eMarketer raises mobile payments forecast for China