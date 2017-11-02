Mobile-only Orange Bank goes live in France

Orange is now also a bank — Orange — “Orange is launching its new banking offer in mainland France today. This 100% mobile-based offer is provided by Orange Bank and will be the only French bank to offer for free a service that provides real-time balances, mobile payment, innovative uses and a virtual adviser that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

