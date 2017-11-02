Rambus supports launch of Interac debit payments on Samsung Pay in Canada

Rambus collaborates with Samsung Canada and Interac to help deliver Samsung Pay in Canada — Rambus — PARTNER NEWS — “Rambus Inc, a leader in digital security, semiconductor and IP products and services, announced that it has teamed with Samsung Canada and Interac Association/Acxsys Corporation, the organizations behind Canada’s leading payment brand, to help enable Interac Debit on Samsung Pay in Canada. The Interac Token Service Provider (TSP), developed in collaboration with Rambus, now helps allow Interac users to make secure mobile debit payments through tokenized transactions using Samsung Pay.”