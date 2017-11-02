Samsung Pay expands in Canada with new partners — Samsung Electronics Canada — “Following a successful introduction with CIBC in the Canadian market, Samsung remains committed to enhancing Samsung Pay and making it a holistic digital wallet extending beyond credit cards with the introduction of debit cards and new partners including Interac Debit, Scotiabank, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Visa Canada and Mastercard. In addition, Samsung Pay will be made available soon to Tangerine and Peoples Card Services customers.”
- Okey Co joins the NFC World Partner Program
- Rambus supports launch of Interac debit payments on Samsung Pay in Canada
- Samsung Pay adds Visa, Mastercard, Amex and Interac debit options in Canada
- Mobile-only Orange Bank goes live in France
- eMarketer raises mobile payments forecast for China