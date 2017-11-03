European Payments Council requests feedback on mobile payments interoperability guidelines

Mobile Contactless SEPA Card Payments Interoperability Implementation Guidelines (MCP IIGs) for public consultation — European Payments Council — “The EPC has facilitated the setting-up of a multi-stakeholder group covering the various sectors involved in the mobile payment ecosystem to develop a new version of the Mobile Contactless SEPA Card Payments Implementation Interoperability Guidelines (MCP IIGs), while leveraging the relevant documentation developed in standardisation and industry bodies.”