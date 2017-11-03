Visa gives approval to prepaid cryptocurrency card

Visa approves Monaco cryptocurrency card for Singapore residents — Bloomberg — “Visa Inc has approved a prepaid card backed by the cryptocurrency Monaco as the world’s largest payments network continues its foray into digital currencies… Visa has also approved programs for BitPay and Shift Card that allow consumers to convert cryptocurrencies into legal tender and deposit those funds into a bank account that is linked to a Visa debit or prepaid card.”
- Australian festival-goers try out NFC ticket implants
- DBS launches developer platform that gives access to 155 banking APIs
- Visa to offer real-time payments in Europe
- EMVCo releases online and in-app transaction security framework
