EMVCo launches EMV secure remote commerce technical framework — EMVCo — “EMV SRC will address the complexities and potential vulnerabilities within the remote payments environment by defining a consistent approach to enable the secure transmission and interaction of payment card data among participants. This helps reduce exposure to data compromise and simplify merchant support of these solutions.”
- Australian festival-goers try out NFC ticket implants
- DBS launches developer platform that gives access to 155 banking APIs
- Visa to offer real-time payments in Europe
- EMVCo releases online and in-app transaction security framework
- Visa gives approval to prepaid cryptocurrency card