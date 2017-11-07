Facebook expands Messenger P2P payments to the UK

Facebook Messenger payments comes to UK — BBC News — “Facebook has chosen the UK as the first country outside the US to get its Messenger payments service… David Marcus, who runs Messenger, says it is obvious from our messages that we need this. ‘More and more people are having conversations on Messenger about paying one another,’ he explains. ‘As a result it’s a very natural place for you to have the most frictionless and secure way of paying each other.'”
- China UnionPay tests NFC and QR transit payments
- Paytm to invest US$1bn in building out its payments business
- USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems for US$85m
- ABI: 160m cards with embedded fingerprint sensors to be shipped by 2022
- US Bank to use phone location data to authorize transactions