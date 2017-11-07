Walmart Pay to overtake Apple Pay in the US?

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Walmart Pay threatens to surpass Apple in US mobile payments — Bloomberg — “Available in 4,774 stores, Walmart Pay is enrolling tens of thousands of new users a day, up from thousands four or five months ago, said Daniel Eckert, who runs the business. Two-thirds of the customers who try it also use it a second time within 21 days, he said, giving him confidence Walmart Pay will surpass Apple Pay in the US in terms of use by shoppers in stores where they’re accepted.”

