US Bank to use phone location data to authorize transactions

US Bank adds opt-in location services to mobile app, making life on the go more flexible during the holidays — US Bank — “US Bank has added location services to the US Bank Mobile App, offering US Bank Visa credit and debit card customers technology that uses their phones’ location to help verify whether their mobile devices and credit or debit card are in the same location. By using the mobile device’s location in the authorization decision, US Bank can help give consumers the confidence that their transactions will be approved, minimizing disruptions and further reducing the risk of fraud.”