ABI: 160m cards with embedded fingerprint sensors to be shipped by 2022

Biometric payment cards to boost banking industry security — ABI Research — “Fingerprint embedded payment cards will enjoy an impressive growth over the next years reaching 160 million shipments by 2022 with a five-year CAGR standing at approximately 400%. While the Middle East, Africa and North America will be among the first regions geographically in which higher shipments are expected during 2018, forecasts indicate that Europe and Asia Pacific will have a larger penetration rate over the coming years.”