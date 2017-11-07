USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems for US$85m

USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems — USA Technologies — PARTNER NEWS — “USA Technologies Inc, a premier payment technology service provider of integrated cashless and mobile transactions in the self-serve retail markets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cantaloupe Systems Inc, a premier provider of cloud and mobile solutions for vending, micro markets, and office coffee service, in a transaction valued at approximately $85 million.”

