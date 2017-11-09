BNP Paribas launches WeChat Pay in Europe — BNP Paribas — “A ‘first’ in Europe, the WeChat Pay solution is being initially rolled out at the two Paris flagship stores owned by the Galeries Lafayette Group – Galeries Lafayette Haussmann and BHV Marais.”
- PayPal tops US survey of most trusted financial services brands
- US to open up banking market to non-banks?
- Indian government sets out plans to make digital payments ‘visibly cheaper’ than cash
- BNP Paribas brings WeChat Pay to Europe
- Samsung Pay reports 2.5m users in India