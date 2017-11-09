Indian government sets out plans to make digital payments ‘visibly cheaper’ than cash

Govt to incentivise online payments to push digital transactions — Hindustan Times — “The incentives could include cashbacks and reward points for BHIM users… The note presented last week by the ministry of electronics and information technology to Parliament’s standing committee on finance detailed a five-step road map to push e-transactions. ‘Digital payments to be made visibly cheaper than cash,’ the note said.
- PayPal tops US survey of most trusted financial services brands
- US to open up banking market to non-banks?
- BNP Paribas brings WeChat Pay to Europe
- Samsung Pay reports 2.5m users in India