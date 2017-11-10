Adidas includes NFC chip in official Fifa World Cup football

2018 FIFA World Cup official match ball unveiled: an exciting re-imagining — FIFA — “Telstar 18 features a brand new carcass, high technology and sustainable elements such as recycled packaging. It also includes an embedded NFC chip, which enables consumers to interact with the ball using a smartphone. The personalised and location-aware experience displays specific details of each ball and provides access to challenges which users can enter in the run-up to the Fifa World Cup.”