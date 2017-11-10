A better way to collect money from friends — PayPal — “With PayPal Money Pools, you can create a page that lets people easily chip in for group gifts, special events and more… PayPal Money Pool pages are easily shareable via link or social media… The proceeds go straight to your PayPal Money Pools account so you can track and use them whenever needed.”
- PayPal lets customers group together to raise funds and buy gifts
- Chinese retail giant to open unmanned stores with face recognition and RFID tags
- Adidas includes NFC chip in official Fifa World Cup football
- PayPal tops US survey of most trusted financial services brands
- US to open up banking market to non-banks?