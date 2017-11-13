This $150 mask beat Face ID on the iPhone X — The Verge — “Vietnamese cybersecurity firm Bkav claims it’s been able to bypass the iPhone X’s Face ID feature using a mask… The firm does stress that the product is just a proof of concept at the moment and more research is needed… ‘Exploitation is difficult for normal users, but simple for professional ones,’ Bkav said.”
- Barclays trials digital receipt service
- Cybersecurity firm demos mask that can unlock an iPhone X
- Da Vinci develops payment card with built in screen and keyboard
- PayPal lets customers group together to raise funds and buy gifts
- Chinese retail giant to open unmanned stores with face recognition and RFID tags