Pinterest rolls out QR-like Pincodes for stores, brands and magazines

Introducing Pincodes! Discover ideas from brands and publishers — Pinterest — “Nordstrom will now feature Pincodes throughout select stores. When you come across one, just pull out your Pinterest app to unlock a little inspiration, like Nordstrom’s carefully curated Gifts Under $100 board. You’ll also start seeing Pincodes on products from Kraft Heinz (just imagine the recipes you’ll turn up!), in select Home Depot stores, from auto companies like Kia’s exhibit in the LA Auto Show and throughout the December issue of Real Simple.”